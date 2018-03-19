TPG on track to launch in second half of 2018, announces free mobile plans for seniors

SINGAPORE - Australia-based TPG Telecom, which won the fourth telco licence in Singapore in 2016, has finally broken its silence on when it is rolling out its service by announcing on Monday (March 19) a launch later this year.

It will also be launching its first mobile product aimed at seniors aged 65 and above, offering several free perks for them.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, TPG said it will offer this group of customers a SIM card, 3GB of monthly mobile data and unlimited local calls for free for the first 24 months.

The telco added: "TPG is well on track to deliver services on its upcoming Singapore 4G mobile network in the second half of 2018."

TPG said it is committed to contribute to Singapore's Smart Nation initiative by helping senior citizens bridge the digital divide.

Said TPG's executive chairman David Teoh: "We have chosen to focus on assisting senior citizens as our first initiative to demonstrate our commitment in improving what is available for the community. Of course, TPG will have other exciting mobile offers for the public in the near future."

Over the next few months, TPG will provide more information on registration and network coverage information, among others.