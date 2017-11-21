Singapore to be the first country in Asia to launch the Razer Phone

SINGAPORE - Gaming firm Razer's first smartphone, the Android-based Razer Phone, will be available for pre-order here on Nov 23 (Thursday). The 5.7-inch phone will be launched at the Singtel booth during the Sitex 2017 consumer electronics fair, which starts on Thursday at the Singapore Expo.

Singtel is the exclusive telco partner for the Razer Phone. Customers who pre-ordered the Razer Phone from Singtel will be notified via SMS by early next month on when to pick up the phone. The phone will also be sold at Razer's Singapore online store from Dec 1 at $1,068 (without contract) with a delivery waiting time of between three to seven days.

Singapore will be the first Asian country to launch the Razer Phone. It was first launched in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Denmark and Sweden on Nov 17.

"While we founded Razer in California, US, I'm a Singaporean still and I'm very excited to make Singapore the first country in Asia to release the Razer Phone," said Tan Min Liang, Razer's co-founder and chief executive officer, in a statement.

Designed for mobile gaming, the Razer Phone comes with a 120Hz display that enables smooth graphics with minimal screen tearing or lag when running compatible games. Razer has partnered with gaming companies, such as Tencent and Square Enix, to optimise mobile games for the Razer Phone's display. Some upcoming titles include Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition, World of Tanks Blitz and Tekken.

The Razer Phone features a large 4,000mAh battery with a quick charging feature that rapidly replenishes the phone's battery. It is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 flagship processor used by this year's top Android smartphones and has 8GB of RAM.