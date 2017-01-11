Singtel upgrades 4G network top speed to 450Mbps from 300Mbps

SINGAPORE - Singtel has upgraded its 4G mobile network, bringing top surfing speeds to 450Mbps from 300Mbps previously.

At this new enhanced speed, customers can download a two-hour 720p high-definition movie in less than two minutes, the telco said. Such faster surfing does not come at extra cost for Singtel's existing 4G customers.

Said Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, chief executive officer of Singtel's Consumer Singapore unit: "With more customers consuming and sharing mobile videos, 450Mbps speeds will enable them to download movies in a flash and give them a better entertainment experience while on the go."

To enjoy the new speeds, customers need compatible phones, many of which will only be launched in the next few months.

Current compatible models are the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 edge. LG V20 users will be able to take advantage of the new surfing speeds after a software update, which Singtel said will be released soon.

The upgrade brings the telco one step closer to the next frontier of mobile services - 5th Generation (5G) services.

Such 5G services are said to be more than 10 times faster than 4G ones, and can be used in emergencies, such as rescuing victims of a nuclear explosion through the mobilisation of remotely controlled excavators.

5G communications take place without lag as a result of advances in data compression and antenna technologies, thus enabling rescue missions, when time is critical. Today, 5G prototypes can deliver peak speeds of about 5Gbps in laboratory situations.