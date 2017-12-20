Singapore Government requested details of 263 Facebook users: Report

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Government requested information on 263 Facebook accounts in the first half of 2017, with the social media giant complying with 59 per cent of the requests.

The authorities made a total of 204 requests between January and June from Facebook, the social media company revealed in its Transparency Report released on Monday (Dec 18).

The report details government requests for account data, content restrictions, and internet disruptions.

According to Facebook, the "vast majority" of data requested by government officials relate to criminal cases, such as robberies or kidnappings. These requests for data on people who use Facebook are part of official investigations.

"In many of these cases, the government is requesting basic subscriber information, such as name and length of service," Facebook said in a blog post explaining the report.

The requests extend to other services owned by Facebook, including Facebook's own Messenger app, instant messaging app WhatsApp and photo-sharing app Instagram.

The Singapore authorities also made eight account preservation requests for 15 user accounts. This is done so as to preserve account records in connection with official criminal investigations for 90 days.

Globally, governments made more than 78,000 requests to Facebook over the first six months of 2017, asking for data on more than 116,000 user accounts.

The United States topped the global list for government requests, with a total of 32,716 requests on 52,280 user accounts. That is more than three times the total requests made by the second country on the list, India, with 9,853 requests on 13,752 user accounts.

Singapore ranked 26th on the list of 129 countries listed on Facebook's report.

Facebook first released such data in 2013 in what it called its "Government Requests Report".

It was renamed the Transparency Report in 2017. This new report also also includes reports related to intellectual property (IP), such as copyright, trademark, and counterfeit.