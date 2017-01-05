LG reveals Alexa-powered gadgets, 'thinnest TV on planet' ahead of CES 2017

LAS VEGAS - LG has announced a smart refrigerator, Smart InstaView Door-in-Door, that is powered by Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

It is among a slew of products that LG announced in a press conference just a day before the world's largest consumer technology trade show CES 2017 starts.

The LG Smart InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator uses Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, so users can ask the fridge for cooking receipes, play music, set cooking timers, check the weather or add items to the grocery list.

The smart fridge also features an internal two-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera that allows users to remotely view the content of the fridge via their smartphone. This allows users to know what is left in the fridge, so they don't have to buy items already in the fridge.

At the same time, LG launched the Hub Robot that is also powered by Alexa. Users can ask the Hub Robot via voice commands to complete certain tasks, such as asking it to turn on the air conditioner, activate robot cleaner, play music or set alarms.

In addition, it is said to be able to recognise different family members and will greet you accordingly when you are at home.

And LG also unveiled its new Signature Oled TV W.

"It is the lightest and thinnest TV on the planet," said LG chief technology officer Dr Skott Ahn during the presentation.

The W has a sleek razor-thin profile of only 2.57mm. It can be mounted directly to the wall using magnetic brackets. And it will be only 4mm thick even with the brackets.

"It is as if you are looking through a window into another world," said David VanderWaal, LG Electronics USA's vice-president of marketing, of the W TV.

The W is also the first TV to offer Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for an immersive audio and visual experience.