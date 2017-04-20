SCOGA partners Twitch to boost local e-sports scene

SINGAPORE - The local e-sports scene is set to grow in the years ahead with the creation of a new e-sports academy launched by the Singapore Cybergames and Online Gaming Association (Scoga), and supported by the National Youth Council.

This academy will hold classes to train gamers hoping to go professional and on other gaming-related fields including live-streaming and shoutcasting.

In shoutcasting, commentators give a play-by-play commentary as the game is being played.

Classes are open to the public, who can sign up for lessons they want through Scoga's Facebook page or website. The academy will offer a mix of free and paid classes. On Thursday, Scoga also signed a partnership with the world's largest streaming service for gaming, Twitch.

The partnership will see Twitch lending its expertise in live-streaming and gaming, including flying down top game streamers to run classes.

"Support is important, especially in Singapore, where there are lots of pressure and priorities against e-gaming," said Scoga chairman Nicholas Khoo.

"It's not just about being a professional gamer. There are so many more opportunities in the growing e-sports industry, like streaming, coaching and organising events."

Aspiring e-sports professionals can sign up for classes and boot camps run by professional game coaches on how to better their game mechanics and strategies, and to practice with higher-level players.

Those who prefer to stream games and entertain audiences can opt for classes on how to stream professionally, such as how to make use of better lighting, camera angles and even how to engage their audience.

Raiford Cockfield III, director for Asia-Pacific partnership said: "We are looking to support the region by investing in the Singaporean e-sports scene and by providing local content creators with the opportunity to make a living on our platform."

This partnership comes after the recent announcement by the Olympic Council of Asia that e-sports would be officially included as medal sport in the 2022 Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China.

While the official game lineup for the Asian Games has yet to be confirmed, Mr Khoo is confident Singaporean e-sports athletes are ready for it. "Our gamers have what it takes to do well on an international stage," he said.

