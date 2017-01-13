Google Maps update lets users book Uber rides without exiting app

SINGAPORE - Users of Google Maps will be able to book and pay for their Uber rides within the app itself, the company announced in a blog post on Thursday (Jan 12).

The latest update allows you to sign into or create an Uber account through Google Maps, even if you do not have the Uber app.

There, you can book a ride, track your driver and contact him or her, all on the app.

Google Maps will also allow you to access information about your destination, such as menus, opening hours and other details of restaurants.

This integration is being introduced, along with a new look on the ride services options.

No longer will there just be a long list of service providers and options. Instead, there will be the map, along with a carousel of ride service providers in the area, such as Uber or Grab.

This round of updates follows last year's introduction of the ride services option on the app, in addition to the pre-existing car, public transport and walking options.