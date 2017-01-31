Gamers left in the lurch after Electronic Arts servers suffered an outage

Gamers around the world were left high and dry after Electronic Arts' servers appeared to suffer a major outage on Tuesday (Jan 31) at about 5pm, Singapore time.

Players in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and the United States were unable to play titles such as Fifa 17, Madden 17 and Battlefield 1 on PS4 and Xbox One, according to online reports.

The video game developer's customer support @EAHelp tweeted on Tuesday that it was currently experiencing an outage which may affect its games, services and support.

Some players took to Twitter to voice their frustration and contact the video game developer's customer support for help.

User @Abooodii_2121 tweeted: "@EAHelp fix your trash servers unbelievable!!!!!"

@EAHelp fix your trash servers unbelievable!!!!! — AMK (@Abooodii_2121) January 31, 2017

"@electronicarts @Battlefield your service management sucks quite a lot," tweeted @AltaRanga.

@electronicarts @Battlefield your service management sucks quite a lot. — Jon Wilson (@AltaRanga) January 31, 2017

More than two hours later, Electronic Arts tweeted that "the outage has been resolved and service restored".

While EA thanked gamers for their patience, it did not share the reason for the outage.

The Straits Times has contacted EA for a statement.