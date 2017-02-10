5 tips for consumers to keep cybercrooks at bay

SINGAPORE - It is not difficult to keep Singapore's digital assets safe, and everyone has a role to play. The Cyber Security Agency (CSA) of Singapore hopes to drive home this message at its first national cyber security awareness campaign at Toa Payoh HDB Hub Atrium on Saturday (Feb 11).

CSA chief executive David Koh said: "We all have a part to play in making cyberspace safe and we should all play our part well."

This is because the weakest link in the chain can compromise the country's defence against cyber criminals, he said. The agency prepared tips that everyone can follow for its Live Savvy With Cybersecurity campaign. These are some tips:

- Use strong passwords and enable two-factor authentication. A strong password is one with a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols.

- Stop and think before clicking on links or attachments. Cyber criminals use links and e-mail attachments to install viruses.

- Keep security software in computers up to date. This is to keep the computer safe from the latest malware.

- Download software and apps only from official websites and app stores. Unofficial sources may be infected with malware.

- Do not perform online transactions on public computers and over unsecured Wi-Fi connections. Public terminals may be infected with malware, and hackers may intercept transactions over unsecured Wi-Fi connections.