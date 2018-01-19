Team Singapore athletes help raise $10,000 in apparel sponsorship for SportCares

SINGAPORE - Several Team Singapore athletes participated in the 3M Team Futuro Challenge and raised $10,000 of sponsorship in kind for SportCares on Friday morning (Jan 19).

Mok Ying Ren (marathon), Shaheed Alam (tennis), Ren-ne Ong (badminton) and Alvinia Ow (rugby sevens) joined about 25 members of the public at the launch event held at Safra Toa Payoh's EnergyOne Gym.

They each ran 5km on treadmills to raise $10,000 which Futuro will back in apparel like ankle braces and compression legwear. These will be given to individuals under SportCares, a Sport Singapore initiative that helps the underprivileged.

For every 500km collectively clocked by the public, $5,000 worth of products will be raised, capped at $30,000.

The public can participate in the challenge from Jan 20-28 by running on assigned treadmills at Safra EnergyOne gyms in Toa Payoh, Punggol, Tampines and Jurong.

Participants who prefer running outdoors can also contribute by downloading the ActiveSG app to track their mileage from Jan 29 to Feb 4.

Said two-time SEA Games gold medallist Mok: "Running for a cause is a great way to be involved and contribute to the larger sporting community. Be it busy professionals or parents for instance - we could try to do more with less in our hectic lives."