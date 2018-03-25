Swimming: Schooling finishes 26th in 200-yard fly heats

SINGAPORE - Swimmer Joseph Schooling will end his final National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Swimming and Diving Championships without an individual medal, after finishing 26th in the 200-yard butterfly heats in 1min 43.34sec on the last day of the meet on Saturday in Minneasota (Sunday morning, Singapore time).

With his time, the 22-year-old University of Texas senior failed to make even the B final of the event, while his Singapore team-mate Quah Zheng Wen placed eighth in the heats (1:41.00) to make the A final for UC Berkeley later on Sunday morning.

Earlier in the four-day meet, Schooling finished 13th overall in the 50-yard freestyle in 19.29sec, and fourth (44.68sec) in the 100-yard fly.

The Rio 2016 Olympic men's 100m fly champion had won both the 100- and 200-yard fly 2015 and 2016, as well as a silver in the 100-yard fly and a bronze in the 50-yard free in 2017.