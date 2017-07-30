Swimming: I got schooled, admits disappointed Joseph Schooling after winning bronze at World Championships

BUDAPEST - In a race with everything to prove, to himself, his rivals and the sporting world, Joseph Schooling could not deliver on his promise to add the world title to his Olympic gold medal at the World Championships in Hungary on Saturday (July 29).

The Olympic champion in the 100m butterfly clocked 50.83 seconds to claim a bronze medal, just behind American Caeleb Dressel (49.86 sec) and Hungary's Kristof Milak (50.62) and in a dead tie with Britain's James Guy. The thrilling battle had many, including Schooling's parents Colin and May and other family and friends, in the 12,000-seat Danube Arena standing and cheering all eight finalists.

The Singaporean had won a bronze - the first piece of silverware by a local swimmer at the biennial competition - in this event at the 2015 edition in Kazan, Russia, foreshadowing his historic feat in Brazil..

Only three men, Anthony Nesty (1988, 1991), Lars Frolander (2000, 2001) and Michael Phelps (2008, 2009) have won back-to-back 100m fly Olympic and world crowns.

Things will not be easier from here though, thanks to the emergence of his former Bolles School team-mate Caeleb Dressel of the United States.

The braces-wearing 20-year-old has been hailed as the successor to his compatriot Phelps after some breakthrough performances at this year's World Championships.

Fellow American and nine-time Olympic champion Mark Spitz, who won seven golds at the 1972 Munich Games, told The Straits Times that Dressel "had that killer instinct needed to win finals, which is the most important thing and not just breaking records".

The 1.91m-tall Dressel had won four golds (50m freestyle, 100m free, 4x100m free and mixed medley) and now owns the fastest time in a textile suit for the 100m fly, leapfrogging Schooling as the man most likely to eclipse Phelps' world record of 49.82.

There will be plenty of rematches in the years to come for Schooling and Dressel: the 2019 World Championships n Gwangju, South Korea and the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

Schooling himself acknowledged this after the final, saying: "Everyone needs someone who will push you to go faster. Phelps had Ian Thorpe and Milorad Cavic. I'm not comparing me and Caeleb to them but it does set us up to have an exciting couple of years leading up to Tokyo."

He paid tribute to the young American, saying: "There's just no words to describe what he just did. He had a 50 free final just before that."

On his own race, the Singaporean said: "I am disappointed, I had a long finish and was half a second slower than my personal best. But at that point I am glad to get a medal at least. It gives me something to work on for the next few years."

He also admitted that he has paid the price for his post-Rio break: "It just wasn't clicking. When you take six months off and only come back in December, January, that's what you get. Eddie (Reese, his coach at the University of Texas) warned me. I thought, 'What does this old guy know?', but it shows you know.

"I had to learn the hard way. I got my a** kicked. There's no other way to say it."

Team-mate Quah Zheng Wen, 20, also wrapped up his World Championships campaign yesterday. He finished 30th in the 50m backstroke heats, his fifth event of the eight-day meet. He did not make the last-16 in any of them and vowed to return stronger at next month's SEA Games.

When Schooling returns to Singapore this week to prepare for the biennial Games in Kuala Lumpur, he will have plenty to mull over - improving his form and chasing Phelps' world record.

He broke two Asian records en route to a fifth-placed finish in the 50m fly, but did not qualify for the semi-finals of the 100m free, summing up a mixed meet, and year.

In March, he lost his 100-yard and 200-yard fly titles at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Championships and did not win an individual title for the first time since he joined the University of Texas in 2014.

As with all his previous medals, Schooling will hand the latest one to his parents to store in his father's office cabinet.

For the supremely competitive Schooling, the bronze medal will be a reminder that he has to do better the next time.