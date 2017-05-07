Swimming: Australian Olympians miss drug tests - report

Sydney (AFP) - Olympic silver medallist Madeline Groves and two other Australian Olympic swimmers are facing possible two-year bans for missing drug tests, reports said on Sunday.

Groves, two-time Olympian Thomas Fraser-Holmes and Rio Olympic open water swimmer Jarrod Poort missed three drug tests in a 12-month period, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

Swimming Australia said it was informed by the Australian Sport Anti-Doping Authority (Asada) and the sport's world governing body Fina that some team members may have failed to update their whereabouts.

Athletes are required to keep their whereabouts updated for the purpose of drug testing.

Groves claimed the silver medal in the 200m butterfly at last year's Rio Olympics.