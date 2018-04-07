Super Rugby: Waratahs rout Sunwolves for third straight win

TOKYO (AFP) - The New South Wales Waratahs overpowered the winless Sunwolves 50-29 to clinch their third straight Super Rugby win on Saturday (April 7), as scrum-half Jake Gordon bagged two tries.

Fresh from an Australian derby victory over the ACT Brumbies in Canberra, the Waratahs scored seven tries, while the struggling Sunwolves grabbed four.

Gordon scored the opening try for the Waratahs after an excellent run by Taqele Naiyaravoro in strong wind at Tokyo's Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium.

The Sunwolves, cheered on by the local crowd, quickly levelled the scores at 7-7 as Michael Little penetrated the defence and crossed the line, followed by the conversion.

But the visitors took the lead again with four more tries in the first half, including the second by Gordon, and five conversions by Bernard Foley.

The Waratahs widened the gap in the second half as skipper Michael Hooper posted a try following a line-out shortly after the break.

The Japanese side fought back fiercely as Semisi Masirewa fended off aggressive tackles and scored a try.

Kazuki Himeno, following his Fijian teammate, dived over for a try for the Sunwolves after Hooper was sin-binned. But the Sunwolves' counter-attack was in vain as Naiyaravoro crossed in the corner for the visitors.

The Waratahs improved their record to four wins from six games, while the Sunwolves stretched their losing steak to six straight defeats.

They have now lost 32 of 36 games since joining Super Rugby in 2016.

The Waratahs maintained their best start to a Super Rugby season since 2009. The Waratahs will battle the Reds while the Sunwolves will clash with the Blues next week.