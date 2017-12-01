StanChart Singapore Marathon: SEA Games champion Soh gunning for national record on Sunday

SINGAPORE - South-east Asia's current fastest marathoner Soh Rui Yong will attempt to break the 22-year-old Singapore record over 42.195km at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) on Sunday (Dec 3).

The 26-year-old, who won consecutive SEA Games gold medals in 2015 and 2017, believes a solid race strategy could propel him past M. Rameshon's mark of 2:24:22 set at the 1995 SEA Games in Chiang Mai.

Soh, whose personal best is 2:24:55 set at the 2016 Chicago Marathon, revealed that he is not at his peak fitness but will make a bid for the record if conditions are ideal.

He said at a press conference on Friday (Dec 1) at Marina Bay Sands ahead of the SCSM, which is also doubling up as the National Championships this year: "I had only decided to run (this year's SCSM) a couple of weeks ago. Before the SEA Games, I was averaging 160-170km a week. Since then, I have been doing 120-140km a week.

"I need to be a bit more conservative but if I can execute a smart race, good things might happen.

"It is ambitious to shoot for a time goal. The first half (of the marathon) will be a controlled run. It depends on the pack around me if they want to race fast. But if I am within striking distance, I will go for it (the record).

"Chasing records is always fun. This is what makes races more memorable."

This year's Singapore Marathon, now into its 16th edition, is sold out for the first time with all 12,500 slots taken up. The entire event - which also includes the 21km, 10km, Ekiden and Kids' Dash categories - has attracted a total of 48,400 runners comprising 126 nationalities.

The elite pack will be made up of 23 runners with 15 past champions. One previous winner looking to repeat her triumph here is Kenyan Rebecca Chesir, who won last year.

She said: "I will try to stay with the group and I will try to push the pace a little bit towards the end."

And she has an additional reason to do well in Singapore. For the day after the marathon is her birthday.

"Yes," she said with a big smile, when asked if she would like to celebrate her 25th birthday with the $50,000 cheque for finishing first.