Sports bodies in Singapore say no to sexual misconduct

SINGAPORE - Sport Singapore (SportSG), the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and 57 national sports associations (NSAs) have pledged against sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour of any form in the sporting fraternity.

In a joint press statement issued on Monday (April 2), the parties said they are fully committed to providing a safe environment for all members of the fraternity.

Representing the NSAs, Singapore Taekwondo Federation president Milan Kwee, Fencing Singapore president Juliana Seow and Singapore Sepak Takraw Federation president Abdul Halim Kader jointly stated their unwavering stance against sexual misconduct.

"Harassment of any nature, especially sexual misconduct, in sport is never acceptable. As the national sport bodies in Singapore, we must unite and put in our best effort to stamp out such undesirable behaviours," they said.

"We are committed to prevent and protect our people through education and appropriate action against delinquents. We promise to keep sport clean and safe for everyone. Sports is important to build character and resilience in all athletes. It is important that we endeavour to keep sport clean for our athletes to keep their passion alive."

This is the first and crucial step in garnering the full support from the various sport bodies to be committed in providing a safe and trusted environment for staff, associates, athletes, coaches and officials in accordance with existing laws and codes of conduct.

"Sexual misconduct goes completely against the fundamental values of sport and the Olympic creed. We are in this together with the sporting fraternity to promote the values of sport and weed out the delinquents," said SNOC secretary-general Chris Chan.

Sexual harassment is one of the most extreme manifestations of misconduct and discrimination, and has hit international and local headlines several times in recent months.

The sporting fraternity in Singapore has wasted no time in coming together to undertake the commitment of zero tolerance against any form of sexual misconduct.

Lim Teck Yin, chief executive officer of Sport Singapore, said: "In an environment based largely on trust, all stakeholders play a part in ensuring that this trust is not violated.

"Together with our NSAs and SNOC, we are sending a strong message that any form of sexual harassment should not be tolerated.

"In the months and years ahead, we will work with all the stakeholders to drive actions to uphold the integrity of sport and the fraternity."

Some preliminary actions to prevent harassment and protect the people are through education, information sharing, establishing best practices, and providing support to NSAs, including but not limited to, creating and distributing tool kits designed to empower them to take prompt and effective actions.

In early April, representatives from SportSG will be attending a Safe Sport International Conference in Spain to learn and understand best practices, focusing on coach-athlete relationship.

There will be a sharing session on how to mitigate risks and neutralise the impact on sport, as well as to restore faith and confidence in the sport ecosystem.

Taking reference from best practices around the world, SportSG will be leading focus group discussions in April and May with the various associations to better understand how any form of sexual harassment, physical or verbal can be eradicated and prevented in the local context.