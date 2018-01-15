Sport climbing: SMU's Gravical event sets new record for highest bouldering wall

The 12th edition of the Singapore Management University (SMU) Gravical event over the weekend set a new record for the highest bouldering wall in a local competition.

The five-metre high wall, located at the SMU Campus Green, was scaled by over 800 participants across six categories.

The men's open category was won by Japanese Rei Sugimoto while Asher Gavin and Dennis Chua finished second and third respectively.

In the women's open category, Japan's Aya Onoe took top honours while SMU student and defending champion Vanessa Teng finished second and Xu Liting third.

The four-day climbing event was organised by the SMU Climb Team.