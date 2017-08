SINGAPORE - The Singapore women's 4x100m team set a new national record on Friday (Aug 25) afternoon with a timing of 44.96sec.

The team, comprising of Wendy Enn, Dipna Lim Prasad, Veronica Shanti Pereira and Nur Izlyn Zaini, finished fourth behind Vietnam (43.88sec), Thailand (44.62sec) and the Philippines (44.81sec).

This was the first time the Singapore team clocked a timing under 45sec, with the previous record at 45.41sec at the previous SEA Games in Singapore two years ago.