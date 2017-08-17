SEA Games: Singapore clinches first medal with archery silver

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore's first medal at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games has come from an unexpected source as national archers Ang Han Teng, Alan Lee and Pang Toh Jin clinched the silver medal in the men's team compound event on Thursday (Aug 17).

Seeded sixth, the trio lost to top seeded Malaysian team of Lee Kin Lip, Juwaidi Mazuki and Zulfadhli Ruslan 222-228 in the final at the National Sports Centre in Bukit Jalil.

The Singaporeans had embarked on a giant-killing run, prevailing 226-225 against a third-seed Indonesian team that included reigning individual compound champion Prima Wisnu Wardhana and his compatriots Sapriatno and Akbar Yoke Rizaldi.

Ang, Lee and Pang then shot their personal best score of 233 in the semi-finals to eliminate second seeds the Philippines (Earl Benjamin Yap, Joseph Vicencio and Paul Marton Dela Cruz ) who managed a score of 227.

In the women's team compound event, Singaporeans Christina Gunawan, Low Luan Eng and Madeleine Ong lost 211-226 to Vietnam in the quarter-finals.

Singapore won two bronze medals at the last Games in Singapore two years ago in the men's individual and team recurve event.

Chan Jing Ru was the Republic's last Games archery champion. She won the women's individual recurve at the 2013 edition in Myanmar.

Sam Tan was Singapore's only other gold medallist in archery. She won two golds (individual women 70m and individual overall) at the 1983 Singapore Games.