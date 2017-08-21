SEA Games: Myanmar squash players in hospital for treatment after bus crash

KUALA LUMPUR: Some Myanmar squash players at the SEA Games are in hospital for treatment after a bus crash on Monday morning (Aug 21).

The players from Myanmar, Thailand and the Philippines were on their way to the National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil from their hotel in Putrajaya when their buses collided, reported The Star.

The Thai and Philippines' squash teams were shaken but otherwise unhurt following the crash but a couple of Myanmar players were sent to the National Sports Institute (NSI) for treatment.

"What happened was just unfortunate. It was an accident after all," said Filipino team manager Abad Santos.

"There were two buses. We were in the first bus together with the Thailand team while Myanmar was in the bus behind us.

"We also had a police escort and everything seemed fine until the second bus hit us strongly from behind.

"Some of the Myanmar players had some slight injuries but my players are all fine and we're still ready to play."

Due to the accident, the morning matches of men and women's doubles have been temporarily suspended. The mixed doubles competition was initially scheduled to start at 2pm.

"We're putting the competition on hold until the players get medical clearance to play," said SEA Games squash technical officer K. Sivanesan.

"We're rescheduling and we expect things to be up and running after lunch."

Squash offers nine gold medals at the Games and is played at the National Squash Centre and the Raintree Club in Kuala Lumpur.