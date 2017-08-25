SEA Games: Martina Veloso wins 10m air rifle final, Jasmine Ser takes silver

KUALA LUMPUR - Martina Lindsay Veloso has won Singapore's first shooting gold at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.

The 17-year-old won the women's 10m air rifle final on Friday (Aug 25) with a score of 247.7, which is also a new Games record, as she finished top amongst eight competitors in the final.

Compatriot Jasmine Ser was second after a total of 247.3 while Thailand's Nawinda Kasemkiatthai was third (221.7).

With both Veloso and Ser making the last two of the elimination format shoot-off, the Republic had been guaranteed a gold medal.

But it had looked the gold was Ser's- who led 227.1 to Veloso's 226.2 - going into the final two shots until the latter fought back in dramatic fashion.

The 26-year-old Ser, who won this event in 2007 and finished second in 2011 and 2015, shot 10.5 and 9.7 for a final round score of 20.2.

Martina Veloso on winning the women's 10m air rifle gold

Veloso, who had teamed up with Ser and Tessa Neo to win the 10m air rifle team gold at the 2015 Singapore Games, overtook Ser with her final shot. She hit 10.7 and then 10.8 for 21.5 points for the come-from-behind victory.

Veloso, who in 2014 became the first female Singaporean to win a Shooting World Cup leg in Munich, said: "I'm really, really happy and glad that my hard work over the past two years has paid off.

"I'd like to thank my coach, my family and friends and all my supporters back home."

For Ser, who set a new qualification Games record of 417.7, she was gracious in defeat despite the disappointment of another near-miss.

The three-time Commonwealth Games champion said: "It's a gold for Singapore which is all that matters. Martina did a fantastic job today and I couldn't be happier for her."

Both her and Veloso will next compete in the 50m rifle three-positions on Saturday at the National Shooting Range Centre in Subang.

Singapore have won one gold, two silvers and a bronze in shooting at the KL Games.