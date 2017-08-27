SEA Games: Figure skater Yu Shuran clinches S'pore's 1st winter sports gold at SEA Games

KUALA LUMPUR - Figure skater Yu Shuran clinched Singapore's first winter sports gold at the SEA Games after she came out tops in the women's competition on Sunday (Aug 27).

The 17-year-old, who on Saturday in the short programme had scored 53.28 points to rank first of the nine competitors, scored 82.4 points in Sunday's free programme for a total of 135.52 to claim the gold.

The short programme, by definition, is the shorter of two routines in a figure skating competition. It features seven required elements and lasts not more than 2min 40sec. A free skate is four minutes for women at the senior level and can be made up of any combination of elements.

The Beijing-based teenager had achieved a creditable sixth-placed finish at the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo earlier this year.

She also became the first Singaporean to qualify for the World Figure Skating Championships in March.

There in Helsinki, Finland, she came tantalisingly close to creating another milestone. She scored a personal best of 52.87 points in the women's short programme, a significant improvement on her previous best of 50.99 points obtained the previous month in Japan.

But in the end, she missed the cut for the free skate programme, finishing 25th out of 37 competitors - one spot out of the qualification places for the free skate. Nicole Schott of Germany was the 24th-placed skater on 54.83 points.

Compatriot Chloe Ing, 18, was the third-highest after the short programme (45.68) and finished second overall at Kuala Lumpur's Empire City ice rink with 128.89 points.

Winter sports is making its debut at the biennial SEA Games. Besides figure skating, ice hockey (won by the Philippines) and short track speed skating are part of the 38 sports offered in Malaysia.