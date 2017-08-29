SEA Games 2017: Singapore wins first cricket gold

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore won their first gold in SEA Games cricket when they beat Malaysia by three wickets in the Twenty20 tournament on Tuesday.

Cricket is featuring in the SEA Games for the first time as a medal sport in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur edition and Malaysia took the 50 overs tournament gold when they beat Singapore in the final a week ago,

On Tuesday, Singapore turned the tables on the hosts after experiencing some anxious moments at the Kinrara Oval.

A splendid opening spell by Singapore's opening bowler Shoib Razak (2-6) had Malaysia on the backfoot at the beginning. Then fellow medium-pacer Ishaan Shekhar (2-21) got another top-order batsman out to leave Malaysia struggling at 5-3.

Virandeep Singh (57 off 51 balls) and Suharril Fetri (39 not out off 45 balls) then carried Malaysia to 98-4 but Singapore were always in control.

Leg-spinner Anantha Krishna (2-19) then bowled a crucial spell as Malaysia finished on 117-7 in 20 overs, a poor score on a pitch which played true.

Navin Param got Singapore off to a good start, scoring 29 off 21 balls. But then some of the later order batsmen threw away wickets recklessly.

It took a mature 37 not out off 41 balls by Riaz Hussien to lift Singapore over the line. Abdul Shukri had 2-29 for Malaysia.