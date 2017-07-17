Asean Schools Games: Malaysia dominate badminton team events, Singapore achieve highest finish with silver

SINGAPORE - Malaysia's shuttlers were too much for Singapore to handle as they stormed through the final of the badminton boys' team event in a decisive 3-0 victory on Monday (July 17) at Our Tampines Hub.

The final proved to be a more straightforward affair than a mere repeat of the group-stage match where Malaysia edged out Singapore 3-2.

The Malaysians started on the front foot after Chia Weijie beat Lee Wei Hong to claim the first singles 21-13.

Lee responded in the second set, winning 21-18 to force the match into the decider.

But Chia stood firm and dashed any hopes of a Singaporean comeback, breezing through the last set 21-11 to give Malaysia the match and a 1-0 lead.

It was cruise control for the defending champions in the next two singles as they racked up straight-set victories.

Lim Chong King extended Malaysia's lead in the second match, defeating Jason Teh 21-19, 21-15.

Ng Tze Yong then wrapped up proceedings in the deciding tie, brushing aside Darrion Ng to win 21-13, 21-16 and ensure that Malaysia retained their title.

Despite the loss, Singapore can hold their heads up high - their silver finish in the boys' team event is the furthest they have gone since the inception of the Asean Schools Games in 2009. Prior to this year's event, the team only managed a bronze.

In the girls' final, Malaysia recorded a 3-0 victory over Indonesia.

The result sees Malaysia complete a clean sweep of the badminton team events.