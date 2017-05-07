Rugby: Jaguares hit back to pip Sunwolves in try fest

Buenos Aires (AFP) - Jaguares of Argentina snapped a four-match losing streak with a come-from-behind 46-39 victory over Sunwolves of Japan on Saturday in a Super Rugby try fest.

The hosts turned a 39-27 deficit 14 minutes from time into a seven-point victory thanks to tries from Matias Alemanno, Agustin Creevy and Matias Moroni.

Jaguares scored seven tries and Sunwolves five at Estadio Jose Amalfitani in a lively conclusion to round 11 of the regular season.

Victory left the hosts with a slim chance of making the quarter-finals - they trail Coastal Sharks of South Africa by eight points with five games to play.

Sunwolves are playing for pride having won just one of 10 matches, but running Jaguares close in their first visit to Buenos Aires confirmed recent improvement.

They arrived in Argentina after finishing a three-match tour of New Zealand with an encouragingly narrow 27-20 loss to two-time champions Waikato Chiefs.

Sunwolves centre Timothy Lafaele said: "Crucial mistakes in the closing stages cost us the match.

"The Jaguares also managed to slow play down at times which did not suit our style of play.

"We have a bye next weekend before playing the Sharks and that gives us time to analyse this match and learn from our mistakes."