Rugby: Fiji's Jerry Tuwai and All Black Tim Mikkelson invite all to watch the HSBC Singapore 7s

SINGAPORE - Following the Apr 6-8 Hong Kong leg, the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens returns to the National Stadium from April 28-29.

Fiji Sevens back Jerry Tuwai and All Blacks sevens wing Tim Mikkelson each have a video message inviting rugby enthusiasts to attend what will be the biggest celebration of the sport in South-east Asia.

The pair will be among the many stars in action and the Singapore Sevens is the eighth stop of the 10-leg World Rugby Sevens Series featuring 16 elite teams, including Olympic champions Fiji, defending Series champions South Africa and powerhouses New Zealand. Canada won last year's stopover in Singapore.

Tickets are available at www.singapore7s.sg while there are also hospitality packages that grants access to the Sevens VIP club.

Ticket holders can enjoy promotional offers at dozens of establishments across the city with discounts and benefits covering a wide range of offerings from eateries to retail outlets, entertainment hotspots and tourist attractions from now until April 30.