Rugby: Chiefs boss sorry Sunwolves in Super Rugby rout

TOKYO (AFP) - The Waikato Chiefs inflicted more misery on the winless Sunwolves on Saturday as the New Zealanders bulldozed to a crushing 61-10 Super Rugby win in Tokyo.

Damian McKenzie and Solomona Alaimalo grabbed two tries each in a dominant Chiefs performance, condemning the Sunwolves to a fifth successive defeat of the season.

The visitors, who won back-to-back Super Rugby titles in 2012 and 2013, ran in nine tries overall while McKenzie also kicked eight of nine conversion attempts as the Chiefs improved to three wins against one loss.

Canada international Tyler Ardron began the rout in the fifth minute, muscling over after Yu Tamura's booted clearance had smashed scrum-half Fumiaki Tanaka in the head.

That gaffe set the tone for the Sunwolves, who gave up three more tries to Brodie Retallick, Nathan Harris and Alaimalo before pulling one back through Semisi Masirewa before halftime.

Hosea Saumaki briefly raised hopes for the Sunwolves when he burst clear to score moments after the restart.

But normal service was resumed when McKenzie exchanged passes with Toni Pulu to score and Alaimalo raced away for his second try after good work from Ardron.

McKenzie then chased down a Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi kick try for his second before setting up Liam Polwart to bring up the half century.