Olympics: Pyeongchang 2018 ban 'staged and politically motivated', says Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (AFP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (Dec 6) said the International Olympic Committee's decision to ban Russia from the forthcoming Winter Games over a state-sponsored doping programme was "politically motivated".

"This all looks like an absolutely staged and politically motivated decision. We all see this, for me, there is no doubt about it," Putin said after a speech to automobile plant workers in Nizhny Novgorod where he announced he would run for a fourth presidential term next year.

He repeated denials that any such state-sponsored doping programme had existed in Russia.