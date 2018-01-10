Olympics: Former table tennis player Tan Paey Fern is Singapore's chef de mission for PyeongChang Winter Games

SINGAPORE - Former table tennis player Tan Paey Fern has been appointed the chef de mission for Team Singapore ahead of the Feb 9-25 Winter Olympics.

The announcement was made by the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) on Wednesday (Jan 9).

Short-track speed skater Cheyenne Goh, 18, is the first Singaporean to qualify and participate in the Winter Olympic Games. She will be competing in the women's 1,500m short-track speed skating event on Feb 17 in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Goh is currently coached by four-time Olympic champion Chun Lee Kyung, who will accompany her at the Games.

Tan is a former national paddler who competed at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games and has won medals at the SEA Games, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2013, she served as chef de mission to the Nanjing 2013 Asian Youth Games Team Singapore contingent.

Tan, who is currently coaching at the Singapore Sports School, said in a statement: "It's a privilege to be involved with Team Singapore's first Winter Olympic Games. Though we may have a small representation in PyeongChang, it is still our desire and goal to ensure that Cheyenne is equipped with the support she needs for a good and safe outing at the Games."

Chris Chan, secretary general of the SNOC, noted: "Paey Fern's experience as an elite athlete and chef de mission at major Games puts her in good stead to manage Singapore's first Winter Olympic Games contingent.

"This is certainly a significant milestone in our major Games participation and we hope that Cheyenne's participation will create a bigger effect of inspiring more Singaporeans to aspire towards the Winter Olympic Games."