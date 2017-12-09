Netball: Singapore finish in third place in Nations Cup after beating Ireland 60-41

SINGAPORE - The national netball team concluded their 2017 Mission Foods Nations Cup on a high with a 60-41 win over Ireland to finish in third place at the OCBC Arena on Saturday (Dec 9).

Singapore had lost 53-54 to Ireland in their first match of the tournament.

Trailing 7-10 in the middle of the first quarter, 19th-ranked Singapore caught up to equalise, but world No. 22 Ireland edged ahead to end the quarter up 14-11.

The hosts levelled the score twice in the second quarter, before taking the lead at 19-18 for the first time. With Singapore always one step ahead of their opponents, the Republic maintained their lead to enter the second half with a 27-23 advantage.

Ireland's Jan Hynes took the court as goal attacker in the third quarter. But Singapore's smooth attack, coupled with defender Aqilah Andin correctly anticipating the Irish opposition's passes, saw the hosts widen their lead.

Up 47-32 entering the final quarter, there was no looking back for Singapore.

As the crowd of 1,600 cheered and waved their clappers, Singapore ramped up their attack to stay ahead and take the win.