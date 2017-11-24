MMA: Singapore's Tiffany Teo submits opponent, wants shot at strawweight title next

SINGAPORE - Mixed martial arts exponent Tiffany Teo has earned herself a shot at the vacant One Championship women's strawweight title, after beating India's Puja Tomar in One's Immortal Pursuit on Friday (Nov 24).

Singaporean Teo, 27, submitted Tomar by triangle armbar in about four minutes in the first round to enhance her professional record to seven wins and no losses.

In her ringside interview after the win, Teo said: "I want a shot at the strawweight world title; it's currently vacant and I have been saying this for some time.

"I hope to get a shot next year."

One chairman Chatri Sityodtong told The Straits Times earlier in the week that Teo would get a title shot if she beat Tomar on Friday.

He said then: "She is a very well-rounded martial artist and she has that X-factor - the real killer instinct, that hunger and that desire to win."

Teo will be the first Singaporean to get a title bout in the Asia-focused One Championship; atomweight world champion Angela Lee is an American citizen but fights under the Singapore flag for One, as her father Ken was born in Singapore.

Teo, a psychology graduate, was a self-professed "nerd" in her younger days, but picked up muay thai after finishing her junior college studies. She had planned to do her masters and her doctorate after receiving her bachelor's degree, but decided to become a professional MMA fighter instead.

Details for Teo's next bout have not been confirmed, although ST understands that One has already lined up an opponent for her.



Angela Lee tearing up as she enters the arena at the ONE Championship Immortal Pursuit event on Nov 24, 2017. ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG



Meanwhile, atomweight champion Lee made a tearful appearance at the Indoor Stadium on Friday night. Carrying her championship belt and wearing a cap, she wiped away tears as she walked down the aisle that fighters take to get to the ring, but she did not address the crowd.

Lee had been due to fight Japan's Mei Yamaguchi on Friday night but was forced to withdraw following a car accident several weeks ago.