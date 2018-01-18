MMA: Singapore's Tiffany Teo primed and ready for One Championship straw weight title bout

JAKARTA - Singaporean mixed martial arts fighter Tiffany Teo has declared herself ready for her One Championship women's straw weight (52.3-56.7kg) world title bout with China's Xiong Jingnan, at the Kings of Courage press conference at the Fairmont Jakarta on Thursday (Jan 18).

While the 27-year-old had seemed a bit nervous giving her speech to some 250 journalists at the press conference, Teo told Singapore media afterwards: "I am kind of an introvert and do not like giving speeches...

"I am more comfortable going into the cage than being in front of an audience. It is more stressful for me (giving a speech)."

Teo has a perfect professional fight record of seven wins and no losses and will meet Xiong (13-1 record) on Saturday (Jan 20) at the Jakarta Convention Center.

Dressed in a pink suit, and with hair in pink highlights, the 30-year-old Chinese fighter said: "I have great respect for all my opponents, including Tiffany. She is great on the ground... and I want to let my actions do the talking on Saturday, and show everyone the power of China."

Teo said Xiong's striking is her advantage, but has figured out a game plan to stop her. If Teo wins, she will become the first Singaporean to win a One Championship title.

Atomweight (47.7-52.2kg) world champion Angela Lee is an American, but fights under the Singapore flag because her father was born in Singapore.

On the prospect of making history, Teo said: "It means a lot that after four fights (in One) I am finally getting this shot at the belt. I am really honoured and excited to represent Singapore."