MMA: Bethe Correia will look to expose Holly Holm's flaws when they meet at UFC event in S'pore in June

SINGAPORE - Brazilian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Bethe Correia believes that she has the tools and strategy to extend former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm's losing streak.

Both women headline the UFC Fight Night Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 17. This will be UFC's first live event here since 2014 and there are nine confirmed fights so far.

Speaking to Singapore media on Friday (May 5), Correia said: "I see a lot of holes in her game, she has a lot of flaws and she can be punched. Holm is a good fighter, but MMA is different. I will explore (her flaws) and find the right distance (to strike)."

"My strategy is to move forward and fight (at) short distance."

The 33-year-old, who turned professional in 2012, believes that the bantamweight title - currently held by compatriot Amanda Nunes - is within her sights if she defeats Holm.

The New Mexico native has suffered three straight defeats. She failed to retain her title last March, losing to Miesha Tate. Four months later, she fell to Valentina Shevchenko. In February, Holm then posted a loss to Germaine de Randamie.

Correia, who boasts a 10-2 win-loss record, said: "I'm sure that if I beat her (Holm), I'll get a title shot. I don't see any other fighters in my division putting on a better show."

Her last chance to win the championship came in 2015, when she took on American star Ronda Rousey and lost at the UFC 190.

Correia also dismissed any speculation of a comeback by Ronda, who took a heavy beating at the hands of Nunes last December.

Correia said: "I don't even think Ronda trains anymore."

"I think she will retire. She doesn't have the mindset of a fighter. She doesn't know how to deal with losses and overcome it, and she gets upset about it."

The UFC had issued a release on Wednesday to announce a new women's flyweight division (57kg) for its reality television programme The Ultimate Fighter but on Thursday retracted the plans and added they were still being finalised.

It has three divisions for female fighters -strawweight (52.2kg), bantamweight (61.2kg) and featherweight (65.8kg).

News of the UFC's U-turn had not reached Correia during the conference call. She had said: "The UFC has been doing a great job promoting female fighters. I think it (flyweight division) will be great and successful.

"Female fighters are respected and well-treated, they are treated the same way as male fighters. I'm very happy that UFC treats me like every other employer should treat any women."