Mixed Martial Arts: Lee siblings Angela and Christian up for title fights on May 18

SINGAPORE - ONE Championship announced on Wednesday (April 4) additional bouts for ONE: Unstoppable Dreams to be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 18.

American mixed martial arts star Angela Lee, 21, and her brother Christian, 19, will both be involved in championship title fights as the highlight of the event. The siblings have a Singaporean father and a Korean mother.

In the main event, reigning ONE women's atomweight world champion Lee makes her highly anticipated return to action following a car accident last November. She will defend her title against Japanese fighter Mei Yamaguchi in a rematch. Angela captured her belt with a victory over Yamaguchi in 2016, and has since defended her title twice.

Christian will be up against 29-year-old Martin Nguyen of Australia as they battle for the ONE featherweight world championship belt currently held by Nguyen. Christian defeated Japanese veteran Kazunori Yokoto in his most recent bout to improve to 9-1. He will relish his chance to become the youngest world champion in history if he beats Nguyen.

Chatri Sityodtong, chairman and chief executive of ONE, said: "I am thrilled to announce ONE: Unstoppable Dreams, which is shaping up to be one of the biggest nights in the history of martial arts.

"Three world title bouts are set to take place in Singapore. Headlining the card is Asia's biggest martial arts star, 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee, as she continues to embody the true warrior spirit of martial arts. Mei Yamaguchi is ready to give her a tough challenge however...

"Also, I am pleased to announce that Martin Nguyen will face Christian Lee in defence of his ONE featherweight world championship title. Martin has just come back from a tremendous battle with Bibiano Fernandes last March, and has made a quick turnaround to defend his featherweight title like a true world champion.

"Finally, we are set to crown the inaugural ONE Super Series Muay Thai flyweight world champion, as Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Sergio Wielzen vie for the title. It's going to be a phenomenal night of action for sure, and fans will not want to miss the excitement at the Singapore Indoor Stadium."

Ticket information for ONE: Unstoppable Dreams is available at www.onefc.com.