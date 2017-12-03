Marathon: SEA Games champion Soh Rui Yong wins national title as the top local finisher on his SCSM debut

SINGAPORE - Two-time SEA Games champion Soh Rui Yong was the top Singaporean male finisher at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) on Sunday (Dec 3), completing the race in 2hr 35min 55sec.

The 26-year-old was also crowned the national champion, as the SCSM is doubling up as the official National Championships race this year for the first time after a tie-up between Singapore Athletics and race organiser Ironman Asia.

Fellow Singaporeans Ashley Liew (2:50:29) and Evan Chee (2:54:38) were second and third respectively.

Fellow Singaporean Rachel See, who also competed at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games in August, was the top local woman with her 3:11:08 effort.

Mok Ying Rong (3:16:59) and Jasmine Goh (3:20:04) were second and third.

The 35-year-old See and Soh each received $10,000 for being the top Singaporean finishers in the marathon. Their timings are being confirmed by the organisers.

Soh, who was competing in his first SCSM, said his race was a "very pleasant" one, adding: "For this race in particular, I was a little bit underprepared because my decision to run the SCSM happened only a couple of weeks ago.

"I've been keeping fit since the end of the SEA Games but I've also been taking some time to just chill out and catch up with other things in life.

"My average mileage was probably 120km, it was close to 150km or 160km before the SEA Games so that was the difference and the last 10km was a lot harder when you run a lesser mileage, but it was fun to be out here with all the Singaporeans."

Keeping a consistent pace paid off for See, who has featured in almost every edition of the SCSM since 2007.

"I didn't run too fast in the beginning and tried to conserve, I stayed around a 2:40 or 2:50 pace so towards the end I wasn't tired at all as I was quite well-paced," she said.

Now into its 16th year, the SCSM has been an International Association of Athletics Federations Gold Label race since 2012.

This year's marathon route took runners from the Orchard Road start point to Bugis, Rochor and the Arab Street enclave, which are new additions to the route.