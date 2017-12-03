Marathon: Elite Kenyans once again take top honours at StanChart Singapore Marathon

SINGAPORE - The elite runners of Kenya dominated the 2017 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) by sweeping both the men's and women's categories on Sunday (Dec 3).

Cosmas Kimutai was the fastest man over the 42.195m course with a time of 2:22:48, finishing ahead of compatriots Justus Kimutai (2:23:07) and Paul Matheka (2:23:25).

Pamela Rotich was first in the women's category when the 32-year-old clocked 2:38:31. Last year's champion Rebecca Chesir had to settle for second (2:38:48) while Peninah Arusei was third (2:39:07).

The 16th edition of the national marathon was flagged off at 4.30am at Orchard Road by Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong.

Participants were treated to a scenic route that took them past the Republic's iconic landmarks and sights like the Istana, the Sultan Mosque, Chinatown, Marina Barrage, Gardens by the Bay and the Esplanade before finishing at the Padang.

This year's marathon is the first time that it had sold out with a total of 48,400 participants comprising 126 different nationalities.

It is also the first time that the SCSM had also doubled up as the national championship.

A total of 12,500 runners took part in the full marathon with 23 elite runners, of which 15 were past champions, forming the leading pack.

Both the men's and women's champions received $50,000 each in prize money.

The fastest times for the Singapore Marathon are held by Kenyans - Luke Kibet (2:11:25 in 2009) for the men's and Salina Kosgei (2:31:55 in 2006) for the women's.