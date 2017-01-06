Singapore figure skater qualifies for International Skating Union senior championship event

SINGAPORE - Singapore figure skater Chloe Ing has qualified for next month's Four Continents Figure Skating Championship (4CC) in Gangneung, South Korea.

The annual 4CC, which is an International Skating Union (ISU) senior championship event, is an Olympic test event for figure skating for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Ing obtained qualification after scoring 45.73 points at the 2017 FBMA Trophy, which is taking place in Abu Dhabi from Jan 5 to 7.

She will join teammate Yu Shuran, who qualified earlier this season, at the competition. Singapore Ice Skating Association Sonja Chong said: "It is the first time that Singapore has had two ladies qualify for such a prestigious event. It is a great achievement for Singapore and shows the depth of skating ability we have to offer."

Singapore was last represented in the 4CC in 2012.