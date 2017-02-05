Indoor skydiving: Singaporean teen Kyra Poh wins two golds at Wind Games in Spain

Indoor skydiver Kyra Poh performs her routine during the Federation Aeronautique Internationale (FAI) World Cup of Indoor Skydiving in 2016. She recently won two gold medals at the 2017 Wind Games held in Spain.
Indoor skydiver Kyra Poh performs her routine during the Federation Aeronautique Internationale (FAI) World Cup of Indoor Skydiving in 2016. She recently won two gold medals at the 2017 Wind Games held in Spain. PHOTO: IFLY SINGAPORE
Published
58 min ago
chiazya@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Indoor skydiver Kyra Poh of Singapore has made waves again when she bagged two gold medals at the 2017 Wind Games held in Spain.

At the two-day competition held from Feb 3-4, the 14-year-old teenager scored 361.217 points, ahead of Jakub Harrer of Czech Republic (349.033) and Maja Kuczynska of Poland (340.751), to win the in the solo freestyle event, which featured 10 competitors.

And in the solo speed competition, she clocked a total of 237.420sec over eight rounds to beat 10 other competitors. Cesar Rico of Spain (243.547) was second while Jamie Arnold of Britain (257.164) was third.

Before Kyra's latest success, she also won a gold medal at the indoor skydiving World Cup last October.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Good Data Protection Policies Enhance Trust In HR Consultancy
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping