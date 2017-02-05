Indoor skydiving: Singaporean teen Kyra Poh wins two golds at Wind Games in Spain

SINGAPORE - Indoor skydiver Kyra Poh of Singapore has made waves again when she bagged two gold medals at the 2017 Wind Games held in Spain.

At the two-day competition held from Feb 3-4, the 14-year-old teenager scored 361.217 points, ahead of Jakub Harrer of Czech Republic (349.033) and Maja Kuczynska of Poland (340.751), to win the in the solo freestyle event, which featured 10 competitors.

And in the solo speed competition, she clocked a total of 237.420sec over eight rounds to beat 10 other competitors. Cesar Rico of Spain (243.547) was second while Jamie Arnold of Britain (257.164) was third.

Before Kyra's latest success, she also won a gold medal at the indoor skydiving World Cup last October.