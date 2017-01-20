Golf: Scott takes clubhouse lead at seven-under as 2nd round afternoon session gets underway

SINGAPORE - World No. 7 Adam Scott signalled his intentions of wanting to claim a fourth Singapore Open title by seizing the clubhouse lead on Friday (Jan 20) at the Sentosa Golf Club.

The 36-year-old Australian, who went out in the morning session, fired a four-under 67 to go with his opening round of 68 and is on seven-under 135 at the halfway stage of the US$1 million (S$1.4 million) tournament.

He leads Angelo Que (67, 69 for 136) of the Philippines by a stroke with a clutch of players including defending champion Song Young Han (68, 69) of South Korea who had finished their second round a further shot back on 137.

Scott said: "The scores are pretty good. I putted really well which is nice. I hope to hit the ball a little bit better on the weekend and make a few putts, keep going in the right direction and have another run at the title.

"I got off to a great start when I won here the first two times. It's just one of those courses that I feel very comfortable on. I feel very comfortable with the place as well. I always feel like I am coming back to my second home in Sentosa.

"I think I got myself into a very nice posture to get over the ball. That's why I was able to hole putts out there. It's something that you are always searching for. It's nice to make a nice free stroke without thinking too much.

"I hope to keep doing it for the next two rounds too. You got to take advantage of that good feeling when it happens. I just managed to do that."

The cut is projected to be one-over 143 and those likely to miss out include four-time Major champion Ernie Els, world No. 34 Yuta Ikeda (both shot 144) of Japan and Singapore No. 1 Mardan Mamat (149).

Els said: "I struggled a bit physically I have stiff neck. It is tough to swing that way.

"I try to grind through it really; try to get going for the weekend but it's not to be. But I cannot complain about anything. The hospitality and the golf course has been absolutely wonderful."