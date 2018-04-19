Formula One: SIA extends title sponsorship of Singapore Grand Prix till 2019

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced on Thursday (April 19) a renewal of its title sponsorship of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix until 2019.

SIA first came on board as title sponsor of the night race in 2014 for an initial two years, before extending it for a further two.

SIA chief executive officer Goh Choon Phong said: "The night race is the highlight of Singapore's sporting calendar and we are thrilled to continue as its title sponsor.

"We look forward to showcasing this event to the world and enhancing both tourism and sports for the benefit of Singaporeans and visitors alike."

This year's race will take place from Sept 14-16 on the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Chase Carey, chairman and chief executive officer of Formula One, said: "F1 is delighted to extend its relationship with Singapore Airlines.

"The strength of Singapore as a destination is an example of the excitement F1 is creating around the globe and having prestigious partners such as SIA shows our ambitious vision is shared by the market leading companies around the world."

Teo Hock Seng, Singapore Grand Prix chairman, added: "We are delighted to have SIA partner us once more as title sponsor for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

"The partnership over the last four years has been a key component in the success of the night race.

"As we embark on the next chapter with F1 , we look forward to harnessing our combined reach and brand recognition to showcase the very best that Singapore has to offer."