World Cup draw: Spain and Portugal land in same group

MOSCOW (AFP, REUTERS) - The 2010 World Cup winners Spain were placed in the same group as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in an exciting draw for the 2018 tournament in Russia on Friday (Dec 1).

Neymar's Brazil, meanwhile, will have to negotiate a group including Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

Former Brazil striker Walter Casagrande said confidently: “It’s a good group to start with. It’s a group to prepare for the second phase in.”

But Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic was more cautious, saying: “Brazil are not the only opponents in the group, the others are also difficult."

Holders Germany will face Mexico, Sweden and South Korea in arguably the most competitive group as they try to retain the title for the first time since Brazil in 1962.

“From a sports perspective this is a very interesting group of opponents,” said Germany coach Joachim Low. “What we want to do in the group stage is set a foundation for the successful title defence.

“We know Mexico from this year’s Confederations Cup, Sweden we know from Europe. South Korea is a bit more unknown for us but I look forward to this group. At such a draw everything is possible. Whatever the group, we have to advance. I was generally relaxed. There is no reason for us to be nervous.”

Lionel Messi and his Argentina team which struggled to qualify will play European debutants Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria in Group D.

Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona said: “It’s not a bad group at all. Argentina have to improve... we can’t play as badly as we have been doing.”

Iceland captain Aron Gunnarsson said: “This is an incredibly difficult group... This will be an experience, but really difficult.

“Argentina have one of the strongest squads in football... the Nigerian players are great athletes, physically strong and it’s difficult to cope with them.”

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said: “It could have been better but it could also have been worse. I think we can navigate our way into the knockout stages but it’s going to be tough... (Argentina) are the favourites of course, but we won’t roll over.”

England must negotiate Kevin de Bruyne's Belgium, surprise packages Panama and Tunisia after they were placed together in the draw in the Kremlin.

Spain's other opponents in a tough-looking Group B are Morocco and Iran. But the tantalising fixture will be the Spain-Portugal clash on June 15 in Sochi.

Portugal are led by five-time World Player of the Year Ronaldo but Spain coach Julen Lopetegui know the European champions are no one-man team.

“Straight away it isn’t the time to talk about individuals,” Lopetegui told Spanish TV station Cuatro. “Portugal have won an important title and, moreover, very recently. They are the champions of Europe, they have fantastic players and we are talking about the highest level.”

France will play Australia, Peru and Denmark in Group C.

Denmark defender Peter Ankersen said: “France are really strong but I saw their games against Sweden. There are places where you can hurt France. The other two teams, Australia and Peru, I’m not too familiar with them, but immediately I think it’s a good enough draw.”

Hosts Russia, the lowest-ranked side at No. 65, will face Saudi Arabia in the tournament opener on June 14 in Moscow.

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov expressed his relief at avoiding 2010 champions Spain.

“I’m not familiar with any of our group’s teams,” said Cherchesov, who added that he liked the fact that his team was working its way from the weakest to the strongest opponents.

Group A Russia, Uruguay, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Group B Portugal, Spain, Iran and Morocco.

Group C France, Peru and Denmark and Australia.

Group D Argentina, Croatia, Iceland, and Nigeria.

Group E Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia.

Group F Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.

Group G Belgium, England, Tunisia and Panama.

Group H Poland, Colombia, Senegal and Japan.