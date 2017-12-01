Football: Winston Lee resigns as FAS general secretary

SINGAPORE - Winston Lee, the Football Association of Singapore's (FAS) general secretary for the past 10 years, resigned on Friday (Dec 1).

He will leave the organisation he first joined in 1999 on Dec 31.

Yazeen Buhari, the current deputy general secretary of the FAS, will act as general secretary while the FAS searches for a permanent replacement as well as a deputy general secretary (competitions).

In an FAS statement, Lee, 52, said: "It has been 18 years since I joined the FAS and I had earlier in the year decided that it was time for me to commence the next chapter of my life journey. I was humbled by (FAS) president Lim Kia Tong's request for me to stay on and support the new council, and I agreed.

"Following the conclusion of the season and also in view of the fact that the council has finalised a good set of plans which will bring football to the next level, I decided it is timely to spend more time with my ageing mother and start the next chapter of my life. However, I have promised president Lim that I will continue to contribute to local football in any way possible."

FAS supremo Lim, who was elected on April 29 following the body's inaugural election, added: "On behalf of the football community, I want to place on record our sincere appreciation and gratitude to Winston for his unwavering commitment and accomplishments over the years. We wish Winston well in his new endeavours and we will explore ways to utilise his expertise and experience which will only strengthen our ongoing journey towards becoming a strong football nation."