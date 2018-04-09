Football: V. Sundram Moorthy steps down as national team head coach

SINGAPORE - After two years at the helm, V. Sundram Moorthy has stepped down as national football team coach.

In a release sent by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) yesterday, the decision was made "by mutual consent".

The 52-year-old Sundram said: "It has been an honour to have been given the opportunity to lead the national team.

"It has been an incredible learning experience for me and I have fond memories of working with the players and my colleagues at the FAS.

"I am also grateful to the support given by the FAS Council, the players as well as the fans, and I wish the team the very best as they go on to prepare for the Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup later this year."

The Lions have struggled during Sundram's 23 games in charge, failing to win a single competitive match. They won just three times in friendly matches and lost 15 games, scoring only 14 goals and conceding 39.

They were also knocked out of the 2016 Suzuki Cup group stages and failed to qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup Finals, finishing bottom of their qualifying group.

FAS president Mr Lim Kia Tong said: "Sundram has for many years been one of Singapore's biggest football personalities.

"The role of the head coach of our national team is a demanding task and we recognise that Sundram gave his all in that role.

"We extend our appreciation to Sundram for his contributions to the national team and wish him all the best as he pursues other opportunities."

The FAS added that it will make an announcement in due course with regards to Sundram's replacement and hence will not be making any comment on this matter till then.

The Straits Times understands that the leading candidates to take over, at least on an interim basis, are Balestier Khalsa's Marko Kraljevic, Home United's Aidil Sharin and Young Lions' Fandi Ahmad.