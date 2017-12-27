Football: Shahdan Sulaiman hopes to catch his big break with one-year loan move to Melaka United

SINGAPORE - Since his S-League debut with Tampines Rovers in 2006, there has always been the hope that Shahdan Sulaiman would make full use of his vision, passing and creative abilities to be Singapore's top playmaker.

By his own admission, at 29 now, he has not always lived up to that expectation, as he struggled with a spate of leg fractures.

This past season is his first injury-free one since he broke his right leg and dislocated his right ankle at the 2014 Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup. He recovered in 2015, only to fracture the same fibula last year and was out for five months.

Shahdan told The Straits Times on Wednesday (Dec 27): "It wasn't easy. But I still have great passion to play football, and I have great support from my family. Otherwise I would have given up."

Following a steady campaign with the Stags - he scored six goals in 27 appearances this year - as well as establishing himself as a first-team regular with the national team, Shahdan appears to have finally caught a positive break. He signed a one-year loan move to Malaysian Super League (MSL) side Melaka United on Tuesday.

"I'm happy to secure an overseas move and challenge myself in the MSL," said Shahdan, who recently agreed a three-year extension with Tampines but will now take his wife and two sons with him to Melaka.

"I'm thankful to Tampines chairman Desmond Ong and coach Jurgen Raab for allowing me to go on loan for a year.

"Playing for a foreign team for the first time is a big opportunity for me. I know I haven't been consistent enough so far in my career, but I am still hungry for success and I will work hard to re-establish myself at both club and international level."

Melaka, who finished eighth in the 12-team MSL, are coached by Portuguese Eduardo Almeida.

Besides Shahdan, Melaka have strengthened their midfield further by signing former Portugal Under-21 midfielder Tiago Gomes, who has featured in LaLiga with Hercules, and Malaysian international wingers Chanturu Suppiah and R Gopinathan from Johor Darul Takzim.

Shahdan's compatriots Faris Ramli and Hafiz Sujad were also on trial at Melaka for the sole Asean slot before the club opted for Shahdan. Melaka manager Yusoff Mahadi told The New Straits Times: "What we needed was someone to play in the middle of the park, and now we have such a player thanks to Shahdan's inclusion."

Shahdan, who has 52 intentional caps, is the fourth Lion set to feature in the MSL in 2018. Hariss Harun (JDT), Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang) and Madhu Mohana (Negeri Sembilan) are the others.

He said: "It will be weird to play against them in a foreign league, but I'm looking forward to it.

"It's a different challenge as we move out of our comfort zone and now have the responsibility to justify our positions as imports."

A further three Lions - Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi), Hassan Sunny (Army United) and Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya) - will be plying their trade in Thailand.

Veteran defender Baihakki Khaizan could also join the exodus. The 33-year-old is in Saudi Arabia to trial with second-tier Jeddah Club, who are 14th in the 16-club competition that ends next May.

His trial ends on Saturday and he will hope to become the first Singaporean to play in the Saudi Arabian league.