Football: SEA Games coach Richard Tardy to leave FAS as part of coaching changes

SINGAPORE - The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced on Thursday (Dec 14) the departure of three coaches and a senior official.

Richard Tardy, the FAS' head coach of national youth teams and 2017 SEA Games coach, will be released early from his contract "as a result of a strategic shift in the delivery of the FAS' youth development plans and for the preparations of the 2019 SEA Games", said the FAS in a statement.

The Frenchman, whose deal was set to run until December 2018, will leave the association on March 31 next year.

Under Tardy, the national Under-22 team had a dismal SEA Games campaign in Kuala Lumpur in August. The side were eliminated during the group stage after losing to Myanmar (0-2) and hosts Malaysia (1-2).

With immediate effect, Fandi Ahmad will will take over the responsibilities of preparing the Young Lions for the 2018 Asian Games as well as the 2019 SEA Games.

Fandi, assisted by former national captain Nazri Nasir, will also coach the Young Lions in next year's S-League.

In addition, the contracts of Under-18 staff coach Christophe Chaintreuil, and Under-15 staff coach Sofiyan Hamid, will not be renewed after they expire at the end of this month. The FAS said it has embarked on a search for replacements.

S-League director of operations Kok Wai Leong, 65, will also be leaving the FAS after six seasons.

FAS president Lim Kia Tong said: "We thank Richard, Christophe and Sofiyan for their contributions to our youth set-up throughout their time here and wish them well as they pursue new opportunities. In particular, we would like to extend our deepest appreciation to Richard for sharing his expertise with us and guiding the youth teams in the past two years.

"We also wish Wai Leong all the best in his future endeavours. He has been a big part of Singapore football and we are grateful for the years of service he has dedicated to the football fraternity in Singapore."