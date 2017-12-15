Football: Ronaldinho mulling over politics foray

RIO DE JANEIRO (BERNAMA) - Brazil World Cup winner Ronaldinho is considering a move into politics as his celebrated football career draws to an end.

Ronaldinho's brother and agent, Roberto Assis, confirmed reports that the 37-year-old received an offer to run for a Brazilian senate seat with the conservative Patriota party in next year's federal elections.

"The party contacted us to talk about his possible candidacy," Assis told Uol. "They left the door open in case he wants to choose that career path. It's not the first time that a political party has contacted us. It also happened with Romario's party (Brazilian Socialist Party)."

Ronaldinho must decide before April, the cut-off date for candidates to be registered with Brazil's electoral commission.

Despite having not played competitively since leaving Fluminense in September 2015, Ronaldinho is yet to officially announce his retirement.

In the past two years, the former Barcelona star has participated in several exhibition matches around the world, including appearances for Spanish club's legends team.

Ronaldinho was twice voted Fifa World Player of the Year and was part of the Brazil team that won the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.