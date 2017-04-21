Football: Police question ex-FAS chief Zainudin Nordin, FAS gen sec Winston Lee, Tiong Bahru chairman Bill Ng and his wife

SINGAPORE - The police probe into the alleged misuse of funds at Tiong Bahru Football Club and attempts to block club audits widened on Friday (April 21).

Former Football Association of Singapore (FAS) president Zainudin Nordin and current general secretary Winston Lee have been questioned by the Commercial Affairs Department, in addition to Tiong Bahru chairman Bill Ng and his wife Bonnie Wong, The Straits Times understands.

The probe, which started with raids on three football clubs and the FAS offices on Thursday, came after the national sport governing body Sport Singapore (SportSG) made a police report against Tiong Bahru on Wednesday night.

CAD officers raided the clubhouses of Tiong Bahru FC, Woodlands Wellington FC and Hougang United, and the Jalan Besar Stadium offices of the FAS on Thursday and carted away documents and computers.

Mr Ng, who is chairman of both Hougang and Tiong Bahru, and a contender for the post of president in the FAS election on April 29, has been engaged in a war of words with Mr Lee over a $500,000 donation, another area of concern cited by SportSG in its police report.

The money came from Tiong Bahru. The clubhouse with 29 jackpot machines took in $36.8 million last year.

It is in the basement of People's Park Centre and according to documents obtained by ST, the landlord is a company that lists Ng's wife, Wong, as the majority shareholder.