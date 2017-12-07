Football: Match-fixer Gaye Alassane's journeyman football career in Singapore

SINGAPORE - On Thursday (Dec 7), the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a press release that a naturalised citizen was stripped of his citizenship after his involvement with a global match-fixing syndicate was discovered.

The individual is believed to be Gaye Alassane, a former player with S-League club Gombak United. The Mali-born footballer obtained his citizenship under the Family Ties Scheme in 2003 through marriage with a Singaporean. It is believed that Alassane is no longer married to the Singaporean.

Alassane had a journeyman playing career in Singapore. He first arrived in 1993 from Malian club Batavia as a 19-year-old to play for Tiong Bahru FC in the now-defunct Singapore Premier League.

The defender later played for lower-tiered clubs Wellington FC and Tampines Rovers before a solitary season in the professional S-League with Gombak in 2000.

Local football official R. Vengadasalam, who previously managed Wellington FC in the Semi-Pro League (the predecessor of the S-League), signed Alassane in 1995.

Venga told The Straits Times: "He was one of the first few Africans to play in Singapore. Back then, he was a very young man and a very fun-loving guy. He was very jovial and got along well with his team-mates."

Another local football official, who had previously managed Alassane, said: "He was a very average player. I never suspected that he was involved in match-fixing activities."