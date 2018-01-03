Football: Manchester City flop Jo joins Japan's Nagoya Grampus

TOKYO (AFP) - Former Manchester City and Everton striker Jo has joined Japan's Nagoya Grampus, the J-League club said on Wednesday (Jan 3).

The 30-year-old Brazilian, who has also had spells at CSKA Moscow and Galatasaray in a meandering career, has signed from Brazil's Corinthians.

He rediscovered his touch last season as he bagged 18 goals to help Corinthians win Brazil's domestic title and was voted player of the year.

But the former Brazil striker was far less prolific after joining City in 2008 before subsequently being loaned to Everton, where he also struggled and was suspended by then manager David Moyes for returning to Brazil without permission.

The player's travels have also taken him to the United Arab Emirates, where he played briefly for Al Shabab, and China's Jiangsu Suning. Nagoya, who have previously signed big-name players such as Gary Lineker and Dragan Stojkovic, returned to Japan's top flight last month via the promotion playoffs.