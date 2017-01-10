Football: Malaysia boleh, says Faiz Subri, winner of Fifa's best goal award, as he expresses gratitude for support he received

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ANN/REUTERS): Faiz Subri has made Malaysia proud.
The 29-year-old created history early Tuesday morning when he was named the winner of the Puskas Award for the best goal at the Best Fifa Football Awards 2016 in Zurich. He is the first Asian to win the award.
His physics-defying goal in the 4-1 win against Pahang in a Malaysian Super League match at the City Stadium in Georgetown on Feb 16 last year garnered 59.46 per cent of the online votes. He finished way ahead of the other two finalists - Brazilian Marlone ( 22.86 per cent) and Venezuelan woman player Daniuska Rodriguez (10.01 per cent).
The goal came from a 35-metre free kick in which the ball dipped and swung in a bewildering fashion to leave the goalkeeper stranded.
Faiz, who received the award from Brazilian legend Ronaldo, took a couple of minutes to compose himself before reading out his acceptance speech from his phone.
Football: Ronaldo named player of the year; Penang's Mohd Faiz Subri wins goal of the year
pzaward10.jpg
pzmohad10.jpg
ZURICH (REUTERS) - Cristiano Ronaldo won Fifa's rebranded player of the year award on Monday (Jan 9), beating off his old rival Lionel Messi who was pulled out of the ceremony only a few hours earlier by his club Barcelona.
Mohd Faiz Subri, of Malaysian Super League side Penang, won the goal of the year award for a 35-metre free kick in which the ball dipped and swung in a bewildering fashion to leave the goalkeeper stranded.
Italian Claudio Ranieri won the coach of the year award for leading outsiders Leicester City to the English Premier League title.
The 31-year-old Ronaldo was rewarded for his performance in 2016 when he won the Champions League with his club Real Madrid and then Euro 2016 with Portugal. Five-times winner and four-times runner-up Messi was second and Frenchman Antoine Griezmann third.
Barcelona said that Wednesday's game against Athletic Bilbao would take priority over the ceremony and that none of their invited players would travel, which disappointed Ronaldo.
"I would like Messi to have been here today but they have an important game on Wednesday and we can understand that," he said after accepting the award from Fifa president Gianni Infantino. "I don't have much more to say, I think the awards speak for themselves," he added.
"I'm very happy and I can say that 2016 was the best year of my career, the trophy shows that people aren't blind and watch the games."
Fifa, which organised the award jointly with France Football magazine from 2010 to 2015 when it was named the Ballon d'Or, rebranded it as "The Best" this year after splitting with the French publication.
France Football continued with its own award which was also won by Ronaldo last month.
The ceremony, previously held at the Kongresshaus theatre in central Zurich, this year took place in the much more modest setting of a television studio on an industrial estate near the airport.
Ronaldo previously won in 2008, 2013, 2014 with Messi second on each occasion. Messi won from 2009-12 and then again in 2015 with Ronaldo second on every occasion except in 2010 when Andres Iniesta was runner-up.
Ranieri said he was "crazy" after winning the coach's award ahead of Fernando Santos, who led Portugal to the Euro 2016 title. "I am crazy now," he said. "What happened last season in England was something strange. The football gods said Leicester must win."
Colombian side Atletico Nacional were given the Fair Play Award for conceding to Copa Sudamericana title to Brazilian side Chapecoense, whose team was decimated when a plane taking to the final crashed, killing 71 people.
"We did nothing more than what we had to do....handing them this trophy as a gesture of hope," said club president Juan Carlos de La Cuesta.
American Carli Lloyd won the women's player of the year award for the second year in a row.
"I need to thank my team, the Penang Football Association, Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), coaches, team-mates and my family," said Faiz who wore a tuxedo instead of the baju Melayu that he brought to Zurich.
In a tweet, he added: "Honestly, it never crossed my mind that I would arrive at this level and be able to stand with world class footballers in this amazing place."
He signed off the tweet by saying, "Malaysia Boleh, Haria Penang Haria".
The Puskas Award was introduced in 2009 to recognise the best goal of the year. Faiz thus joined an elite band of players to win the award. The previous famous names to win the award were Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (2009), Brazilian Neymar (2011), Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Sweden (2013) and Colombian James Rodriguez (2014).
Faiz's family stayed up to watch the live telecast on television. About 200 people also gathered at the residence of Subri Kadir, Faiz's father, in Kampung Pida 6 in Ayer Hitam, Kedah, to watch on a giant screen of the historic moment.
Despite the wee hours, there was an air of carnival at the village. The villagers had started arriving from as early as 9pm yesterday and were served with nasi lemak, kuih, syrup and coffee as they waited for the start of the ceremony at 1.30am.
The crowd cheered each time Faiz's goal was shown during the ceremony.
And when Faiz was named the winner there was a loud roar.
Subri was elated with his son's achievement.
"All his hard work has paid off. I am proud of my son. I am thankful to God for making our dreams a reality," said Subri. "Faiz should not be contented with this win. He should aim for more success. I want him to do it again. Score another goal like that to prove to everyone how good he really is."
Saadiah Ishak, Faiz's mother, was in tears as she watched her son receive the award.
"Syukur Alhamdulilah, I am very proud of my son. He always wanted to achieve big things in football, and today, he can stand tall."